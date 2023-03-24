Modal body text goes here.
UPDATES: WHERE AND HOW TO TRAVEL
You are trying to make a reservation for a child traveling alone.
Neos offers the unaccompanied minor service at the cost of EUR 100 each way. It will be automatically add.
The Web Check-in service is FREE and available from 48 hours until 3 hours before your scheduled flight departure. Web Check-in is NOT available for all flights departing from Olbia, Rimini, Amburgo, Bassora, Bamako, Nanchino, Mary, Turkmenbashi, Praga, Toronto, Keflavik, Pointe à Pitre, Rostock, Dubai, Tianjin, Almaty, Colombo, Milano Malpensa - Cairo, Turin, Amman.The Web Check-in service for Secure Flight (Cancun, Havana, Holguin, Cayo Largo, Varadero, Montego Bay, New York) is available from 24 hours before up to 3 hours before flight departure.
(*) Be informed that the email address you have entered could be used to send a satisfaction survey, anonymous and optional, on Neos' services.
(*) Reservation number Tour Operator: not to type the letters on the number of reservations (example for reservation AL 123123 you have to type only numeric characters 123123) or if the file number shows the current year, the initials Tour Operators and the numeric characters you have to type everything (example for reservation 2015 TO 22555 you type 2015TO22555).
Voli della tua prenotazione su cui è possibile effettuare l'operazione di Web Check-In.
La invitiamo a selezionare il volo desiderato.